By-election: Heavy security at Onitsha polling units

There was heavy security presence on Saturday across major roads and strategic locations in Onitsha North Constituency 1 and Anambra House of Assembly to ensure peaceful by-election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that security agencies manning the areas included the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and Nigerian Army.

NAN is reporting that there are two by-elections going on in the state aimed at filling the vacant seats at both the Senate and Anambra State House of Assembly.

This followed the death of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah and Justice Azuka.

Ubah won his senatorial election in 2023 on the platform of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) and later defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), while Azuka represented Onitsha North Constituency 1 flying the flag of the Labour Party (LP).

Law enforcement officers were seen in areas such as Agba Street, Orakuwe, Uguta Road and in all the polling units visited at Ward 3, Polling Units 016 and 017; and Ward 4, Polling Units 6 and 9 in Okosi.

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) agent, Sylvester Mozie, said the election was going on smoothly.

Mozie noted that there was no case of any violence or card failure on the part of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

On her part, the Presiding Officer in Ward 3, Ngozi Ugwuegbu, said she arrived at the polling centre by 8am and the process was going on smoothly.

