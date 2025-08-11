By-election: Edo PDP, candidate task INEC, security agencies on professionalism

Barely five days to the Edo State Senatorial and House of Representatives by-elections, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate for the Edo Central Senatorial election, Prince Joe Okojie, have urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to be professional to guarantee a free and fair election.

They made these calls during their campaigns around communities in the district.

Speaking to journalists after a meeting with traditional rulers in Igueben yesterday, Okojie said the INEC has no choice to be professional just as he exuded confidence that he would win the election.

He said his priority would be to urge the federal government to fix federal roads in the senatorial district which are all in bad shape.

Okojie said “I am pretty confident that the PDP will prevail and if I am not sure that we can beat our opposition I will not be in the race. I think my chances are pretty high.

“I will win all five local government areas that make up the constituency and INEC has no choice but to do the right thing. I am confident that they will do the needful

“People often misconstrue what legislative duties are about however, I reckon that when you are in the senate, you will be able to put a thing or two in the budget and there are quite a number projects that I have highlighted that I think needs immediate attention, If you look at our senatorial district all the federal roads need attention, I am campaigning through the length and breadth of Esan land I realised that it is virtually impossible to move from point A to point B so my first assignment will be to see how I can prevail on the federal ministry of works to pay attention to these roads and see what it can do to alleviate the suffering s of my people.

“I am disposed to setting up skills acquisition centres so that people can learn skills.”

Also speaking, the State Chairman of the PDP, Hon Tony Aziegbemi said the INEC and security agencies failed in their responsibilities in the 2024 governorship election in the state but he expects a different approach from them on Saturday.

He said “There are laws that govern elections, the Electoral Act guides everybody and the security agencies are supposed to be impartial, that didn’t happen in 2024, that was why the party called for the redeployment of the REC.

“However, we are getting prepared for this election, we are more than ready for this election and we are calling on the INEC and the security agencies to play their parts because the average Nigerian citizen pay their salaries and not the APC so they should be as impartial, as unbiased as they possible can that is the only way they can restore the confidence of the people.”

