By-election: APC wins Lere Federal Constituency seat

The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared Alhaji Ahmed Mannir of the All Progressives Congress as the winner of Saturday’s by-election for Lere Federal Constituency in Kaduna State.

Declaring the result in Saminaka, the Returning Officer, Prof. Adamu Wada, said Mannir scored 34,958 votes to defeat his closest contender, Ibrahim Usman of the Peoples Democratic Party, who scored 16,271 votes.

He said Malam Salihi Abdulkarim of the Young Progressives Party scored 295, Suleiman Lere of the Peoples Redemption Party scored 226 votes, while the All Progressives Grand Alliance, which did not field any candidate, garnered 125 votes.

NAN reports that the election was generally peaceful across the constituency.

The by-election into the Lere Federal Constituency was conducted sequel to the death of the member representing the constituency, Hon. Suleiman Lere, who passed away in April.