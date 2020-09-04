The All Progressives Congress has expressed optimism that the party will record victory at the forthcoming by-election in Bakura Constituency for Zamfara State House of Assembly.

Umar Lawan, Chairman, Primary Election Committee appointed by the APC National Working Committee, said this at a news conference in Gusau on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission fixed October 31 for the by-election following the death of former Bakura Constituency Assemblyman Tukur Jekada.

NAN further reports that a former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Bello Dankande, on September 3 emerged APC’s candidate for the by-election.

Lawan said four persons purchased the forms to contest in the primaries, but one candidate, Sani Yarkufuji, was disqualified by the screening committee.

He said the remaining three candidates: Bello Dankande, Sa’idu Danbala and Lawal Birnintudu, were cleared.

The state APC Chairman, Alhaji Lawal Liman, told newsmen how he initiated dialogue among the three to produce one consensus candidate for the election and they obliged.

Liman said: “We thank God that two candidates, Alhaji Sa’idu Danbala and Lawal Birnintudu, stepped down for Bello Dankande as sole candidate of the party.

“Therefore, Dankande emerged as consensus candidate in line with the constitutional provision of the party.

“Dankande was later ratified by large number of APC delegates from 11 wards that made up Bakura constituency.

“We have real hope of victory in this election as there has been no dissenting voice from APC members.

“This indicates that the APC is highly fixed and formed at the grassroots in Zamfara.”