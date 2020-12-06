The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared the All Progressives Congress the winner of Saturday’s Lagos East Senatorial District by-election in Ikorodu Division.

Dr. Andu Akala, INEC Local Government Collation Officer for Lagos East Senatorial District poll for Ikorodu, declared the result at the INEC collation centre in Ikorodu on Saturday.

According to Akala, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Tokunbo Abiru, polled 19,204 votes to beat his closest rival, Babatunde Gbadamosi of the Peoples Democratic Party, who got 3,766 votes in all the 19 wards in Ikorodu.

He added that ADP got 167 votes, ADC 107 votes and AAC 84, out of the 23,966 total votes cast in the District.