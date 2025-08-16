By-election: 100 suspected political thugs arrested in Kano

The Independent Electoral Commission in Kano State has confirmed that over 100 suspected political thugs were arrested in Bagwai Local Government Area during the ongoing by-election in the state.

The Kano State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Abdu Zango, confirmed the development, while addressing newsmen after inspecting the election in Bagwai Town on Saturday.

He said that the suspects were found in possession of different weapons.

In spite of the development, Zango expressed satisfaction with the election process.

According to him, electoral officers were provided with necessary materials in all designated polling units.

He, however, admitted that there were some delays in the process due to logistic issues and thuggery, which was mitigated by effective security presence.

He said that there was visible presence of security personnel in all the polling units to ensure law and order and peaceful electoral process.

