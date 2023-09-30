By December, 4,000 Imo indigenes will be employed in Europe — Uzodimma + Video

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, said he has secured the approval of the “European Union Government” and a Canadian company skills acquisition that will lead to the employment of 4,000 indigenes of the state in Europe.

Governor Uzodimma said this at a gathering where he addressed the people of the state as seen in a viral video.

Uzodimma said: “Let me tell you something: I have gone further to negotiate with the European Union Government and a Canadian company, they are sending us special areas of skills, which our youths will also learn.

“And by December this year, 4,000 Imo youths will be employed in Europe.

“And once the employment letter comes, the Governor will pay for your air tickets.”

The Eagle Online is reporting that Uzodimma is flying the flag of the All Progressives Congress in the November 11, 2023 governorship election in Imo State.

