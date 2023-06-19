Butcher jailed one year for stabbing colleague

An Area Court sitting in Jos on Monday sentenced a 24-year-old butcher , Mathew Danjuma, to one year imprisonment for stabbing his colleague.

The judge, hawomi Bokkos, who jailed Danjuma after he confessed to the crime, however, gave him an option of N50,000 fine .

He also ordered him to pay N35, 000 as compensation to the complainant.

Bokkos said the judgment would serve as a deterrent to those who would want to indulge in such acts.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Ibrahim Gokwat told the court that the case was reported on May 21 at the C’ Division by Umar Muhammed, the complainant.

Gokwat said the convict got angru with Muhammed during an altercation and stabbed him with a knife.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of the Section 241 of the Penal Code Law of Plateau State.