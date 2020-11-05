A 26-year-old butcher, Habibu Musbau, on Thursday appeared in a Grade I Area Court in Karu, FCT, for allegedly injuring his colleague with a knife.

The police charged Musbau, who resides behind Karu Abattoir with joint act, extortion, theft, causing grievous hurt and belonging to gang of thieves.

The prosecution counsel, Ayotunde Adeyanju, told the court that the victim, Abubakar Buba, reported the matter at the Karu Police Station on October 10.

Adeyanju said that the defendant and three other suspects, who are at large, armed with cutlasses and knives, attacked Buba and injured him.

He also alleged that the defendant and his accomplices stole Buba’s cell phone and N55,000 cash.

The prosecution also alleged that the defendant belonged to a gang of criminals terrorising the Karu abattoir.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 79, 292, 287, 250 and 306 of the Penal Code Law.

The judge, Inuwa Maiwada, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N160, 000 with a reliable surety in like sum.

Maiwada adjourned the case until January 19, 2021 for hearing.