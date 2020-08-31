A 23-year-old Butcher Jamilu Bala on Monday appeared before a Plateau State High Court for allegedly killing his neighbour, Dakai David.

The accused, who is married with two wives and seven children, allegedly committed the crime on May 6.

Bala resides in Congo Russia, Jos North Area of Plateau State.

The police prosecutor, O.S. Okpuru, told the court that Bala in a group of other boys known as Tambarawa Boys attacked the deceased in a Tricycle and stabbed him with a knife, which eventually led to his death.

Okpuru said the offence contravened section 188 of the Plateau State Penal Code punishable with death upon conviction.

Uncle of the deceased, Yakubu Dung, in a statement to the police said that his nephew (the deceased) told him who stabbed him before he died.

Dung said: “I was at home on that day when I heard commotion outside the house and ran to check.

“On going out I was told it was the Yan Tambarawa Boys who were blocking the road and assaulting residents.

“Neighbours told me my nephew was stabbed so I went back home to wear something before heading to the hospital.

“Not too long on my way out, I met my deceased nephew returning home.

“He told me that Jamilu, Alias Papa, stabbed him while he was inside a Tricycle on his way home.

“Our neighbours also mentioned the accused as the person who committed the crime.

“He began complaining of pains and we rushed him to the hospital for further treatment, but he died unfortunately.”

The accused, however, denied committing the crime.

The judge, Justice S. P. Gang, after taking his plea, ordered that the accused be remanded in prison custody until November 10 for hearing.