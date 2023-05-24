Butcher docked for allegedly cheating his customer

A butcher, Wisdom Francis, was on Wednesday docked in a Dei-Dei Grade I Area Court, Abuja for allegedly cheating his customer of goats worth N 200,000

Francis of Kubwa Abuja is charged with criminal breach of trust and cheating

The Prosecution Counsel, Chinedu Ogada, told the court that on April 21 the complainant, Lawal Feshir of Dei-Dei market Abuja, reported the matter at Dei-Dei Police Station.

Ogada said that sometime in March the defendant deceived the complainant into supplying three live goats worth N200,000 to him and promised to remit the money after selling the goat meat.

He told the court that the complainant supplied the goats to the defendant and he sold the goats and converted the money to his personal use.

The prosecutor added that during police investigation, the defendant could not give a satisfactory account of the money.

Ogade said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 312 and 321 of the Penal Code.

Francis pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The judge, Malam Saminu Suleiman, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum.

Suleiman ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and produce reliable means of identification.

He adjourned the matter until June 13 for hearing

Section 312 states that whoever commits criminal breach of trust shall be punished with imprisonment which may extend to seven years or with a fine or both.

Section 321 states that whoever cheats shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years or with fine or both.