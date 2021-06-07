Spain captain Sergio Busquets tested positive for coronavirus, the country’s national football team said late Sunday.

In a statement, SeFutbol said that Busquets, 32, returned a positive COVID-19 test, which was done on Sunday morning in the national team camp in Las Rozas near Madrid.

Meanwhile, the rest of Spain squad tested negative, it added.

Barcelona defensive midfielder left the camp in a medical vehicle, abiding by the coronavirus protocols.

Busquets will stay in quarantine.

Additionally, all media events in the camp for Monday were canceled.

Spain previously named their 24-man squad for the UEFA EURO 2020, including Busquets.

He is one of the integral parts of the Spanish national team, having 123 appearances since 2009.

Busquets helped Spain win the 2010 FIFA World Cup and UEFA EURO 2012 titles. Last season Busquets had 50 appearances for Barcelona.

Spain will play against Sweden, Poland, and Slovakia in the EURO 2020 group stage.

The European football contest will kick off Friday.