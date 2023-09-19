Businesswoman remanded for alleged lesbianism with minor

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kafanchan, Kaduna State has ordered that a 36-year-old businesswoman, Lois Iliya, be remanded in a correctional centre over alleged lesbianism with a minor.

The businesswoman was charged by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps with unnatural offence.

This is contrary to section 259 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law.

The NSCDC prosecutor, Inspector Marcus Audu, told the court that the complainant, Alice Daniel, reported the matter at the Corp’s office in Kafanchan on September 13.

Audu said the defendant, who resides at Katsit, was in the habit of luring the complainant’s eight-year-old daughter into her room and having sex with her using her fingers.

According to him, in addition to fingering the girl on a daily basis since May, the defendant always rubs the girl’s breasts with her hands, which caused them to grow.

The prosecutor said when the girl’s mother found out, the victim was taken to Salama Sexual Assault Referral Centre for medical examination, after which the matter was referred to the NSCDC for investigation.

The Chief Magistrate, Samson Kwasu, did not take the plea of the defendant for lack of jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

Kwasu directed the prosecutor to forward a copy of the case file to the State Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

He, thereafter, adjourned the matter till October 4, 2023 for further mention.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the defendant faces up to 21 years imprisonment if convicted.