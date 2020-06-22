A businesswoman, Catherine Yat, on Monday appeared in a Wuse Zone 6 Chief Magistrates’ Court, Abuja for allegedly obtaining N750,000 under the guise of procuring an Oman visa for a client.

The police charged Yat with cheating.

The Prosecution Counsel, Peter Ejike, told the court that the complainant, Ume Alozie, who resides in Wuse Zone 3, Abuja reported the matter at the Wuse Zone 3 Divisional Police Headquarters, Abuja, sometime in June 2019.

Ejike alleged that the defendant obtained N750,000 from the complainant under the pretext of securing the traveling document for his son.

The prosecution alleged that Yat converted the money to her personal use.

According to Ejike, during police investigation, the defendant wrote an understanding to refund the money since she failed to secure the visa.

He said, however, instead of refunding the money, she went into hiding.

Ejike further said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 322 of the Penal Code Law.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Ahmed Ndajiwo, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Ndajiwo ordered that the sureties must reside within the jurisdiction of the court with verifiable addresses, one of which must be a civil servant of any Grade Level, with a valid ID card.

He adjourned the case until August 5 for hearing.