A 44-year-old businesswoman, Nkechi Opara, on Thursday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly defrauding a microfinance bank of N860,000.

Opara, who resides at Orile-Iganmu, Lagos, is facing a three-count charge of obtaining money under false pretences, theft and issuance of dud cheque.

She, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, ASP Benson Emuerhi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on March 22, 2019, at Royal Exchange Microfinance Bank situated on Oshodi/Apapa Expressway, Lagos.

Emuerhi alleged that the defendant obtained a loan of N860,000 from the bank and refused to repay.

He also said that the defendant issued a dud Diamond Bank cheque for N860, 000 to the microfinance bank.

He told the court that efforts by the bank to ensure repayment of the money failed.

The prosecutor noted that the alleged offences contravened the provisions of Sections 287 and 321(b), 315 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Chief Magistrate J.A. Ajegun admitted the defendant to N200,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case until Dec. 4, for mention.