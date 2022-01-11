Businesswoman in court for allegedly causing grievous hurt

A 41-year-old businesswoman, Linda Opus, has appeared before a Kubwa Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja for allegedly causing grievous hurt on her customer.

The prosecutor, Babajide Olanipekun, told the court that the complainant, Emmanuel Kaika, reported the matter at Kubwa Police Station, Abuja on December 29.

Olanipekun said that while the complainant was at the defendant’s bar at Nigeria Hotel, Kubwa, she attacked him with a broken bottle on the said date.

He said the complainant was inflicted with injuries on the head as a result and taken to Kubwa General Hospital, where he was treated and discharged.

The prosecution counsel said that the offence contravened the provisions of section 247 of the Penal Code.

The defendant however, pleaded not guilty.

The defence counsel, Paul Akogwu, cited sections 36(5)of the 1999 Constitution and 163 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, urging the court to grant his client bail.

Akogwu assured that the defendant would not jump bail and urged the court to grant the bail on liberal terms.

The judge, Muhammad Adamu, granted the defendant N300,000 bail with one surety whom must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

Adamu said the address of the surety must be verified by the prosecution counsel and adjourned the case until March 2 for hearing.