Businesswoman in court for alleged N5.6m fraud

A 38-year-old businesswoman, Vivian Douglas, was on Wednesday arraigned in a Kaduna Chief Magistrate’s Court, for alleged N5.6million fraud.

The defendant, a resident of Agwa in Trikania, Kaduna, is facing a three-count charge of theft, fraud and forgery.

The prosecutor, Insp. Chidi Leo, told the court that the defendant sometime in August 2021, at Barnawa Kaduna, obtained a Toyota Highlander SUV and Toyota Camry from one David Michael, who lives in the U. S.

He told the court that the defendant received the cars from the victim, under the pretence that she was in a position to sell the cars and use the proceeds to buy six plots of land for him in Oil Village, Kaduna.

The prosecutor stated that the defendant sold the cars and obtained the sum of N5.6million from the sale, but diverted the money for her personal use.

Leo told the court that the defendant also forged a deed of assignment, and presented same to the victim when he demanded for the land she bought on his behalf.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor said that the defendant committed an offence contrary to sections 271, 241 and 287 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017.

Counsel to the defendant, Francis James, urged the court to admit her to bail on very liberal terms, stating that she was still presumed innocent until proven guilty.

James assured the court that the defendant would not jump bail as she will provide reliable sureties as would be needed.

Magistrate Ibrahim Emmanuel, admitted her to bail in the sum of N500,000, with two sureties in like sum.

He said the sureties must present evidence of three years tax payment to Kaduna State Government and have their addresses verified by the prosecutor.

The matter was adjourned until June 24 for hearing.