Businesswoman going to Qatar nabbed with drugs inside underwear

A businesswoman, Ebere Theresa Okolonkwo, was on September 14 taken into custody after Aviation Security Officers of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) in collaboration with National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) operatives attached to the screening point of Terminal 2 of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos,arrested her for concealing illicit drug in her underwear while attempting to board a Qatar Airways flight to Doha, Qatar.

After a thorough search, two big parcels of white crystalline substance that later tested positive to methamphetamine with a gross weight of 1.40 kilograms were recovered from her butt pad underwear.

During a preliminary interview with her, she claimed she trades in used clothing and also operates a PoS business in Enugu, where she was recruited into the illicit drug business.

At the NAHCO export shed of the Lagos airport, NDLEA operatives on September 15 intercepted a consignment of food items used to conceal 40 wraps of methamphetamine with a total weight of 2.30 kilograms heading to Hong Kong via Turkish Airlines.

A 59-year-old suspect, Umelo Ifeanyi Venatus, who presented the consignment as part of a consolidated cargo, has been taken into custody.

Another consignment of illicit drug packaged for Europe was intercepted by NDLEA operatives at a courier company in Lagos on September 18.

During a thorough examination of the shipment, seven pieces of phone charger going to New Zealand were found to contain 257 grams of cocaine.

