Businesswoman found dead in Ibadan hotel

An Instagram cloth vendor identified as Adeshina Olayinka, popularly known as Khadi, has been found dead at a hotel in the Akobo area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

Olayinka was known for her designer clothes and bag business on social media.

According to Oyo Affairs, she informed her friend of a meeting with an individual at Wetland Hotel in Akobo on the night of April 5.

The man she was with, however, checked out early on Thursday morning, which was followed by a phone call to Khadi’s room and she confirmed her safety to the receptionist.

Unfortunately, Khadi was found dead hours later when the receptionist reached out to inform her she was already overstaying.

The hotel management, in reaction, noted that they were fully in cooperation with the Nigeria Police in their investigation to ensure that the truth about the cause of the deceased’s death was upheld.

It said: “To the general public and our dear valued guests, we regret to inform you that an unfortunate incident occurred at our hotel, Wetland Hotel. One of our guests passed away while staying with us.

“We are fully cooperating with the authorities in their investigation into this matter, and we assure you that we are doing everything we can to assist the police in their efforts to determine the cause of death.

“Please be assured that the safety and well-being of our guests and staff are our top priority. We have taken all necessary measures to ensure that our facilities and services continue to meet the highest standards of hygiene and safety.

“As the investigation is ongoing, we kindly ask for your patience and understanding during this difficult time. We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased, and we offer our support to all those affected by this tragic event.”

The spokesman of the Oyo State Police Command, Adewale Osifeso, could not be immediately reached for confirmation as calls and text messages made to his phone line had yet to be responded to.