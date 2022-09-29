Businesswoman drags husband to court for threatening to set room on fire

A businesswoman, Ms Monica Gambo, on Thursday dragged her husband Yakubu, before a Customary Court in Nyanya, Abuja, for threatening to set her room on fire.

Gambo, who resides in Nyanya said this in a divorce petition she filed against her husband before the court.

“My husband is a very violent person. He is also short-tempered. He has been looking for a way to eliminate me so that he can claim my property.

”Sometime early this year, around 2am, my husband threatened to set my room on fire.

”I reported the matter to my lawyer. My husband seized my phone and told my lawyer that he will kill me and my daughter and nothing will happen. I can not continue to live with him,” she said.

She also told the court that the land on which the house was built on was hers.

She said 65 per cent of the money used in building the house was hers.

”I beg the court to dissolve this marriage before I lose my life,” she said.

The respondent Yakubu, who is a tailor was present in court and denied the allegations.

The presiding Judge, Doocivir Yawe, adjourned the matter until Oct. 20 for further hearing.