Businesswoman drags ex-lover to court over assault

A Businesswoman, Sadiya Abubakar, on Monday dragged her ex-boyfriend, Hassan Momoh to a Sharia Court sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State, for assaulting her for demanding the N100, 000 he owed her.

A Police Counsel, Insp. Luka Sadau, told the court that on Nov. 11, the case was reported to the Magajin Gari Police Division.

The Counsel said that in June at about 11:00Pm, the nominal complainant closed from her shop and was going back home when the accused brutalised her for demanding her N100, 000.

“He also threatened to send thugs to beat and kill her.

“The offence contravened section 216 and 232 of the Kaduna State Sharia Penal Code of 2002,” he said.

The defendant, Momoh, who resides at Oriakpata, Kaduna, said he only slapped the nominal complainant not because she demanded for her money but because she exposed him everywhere that he owed her money.

He said that he had earlier paid the nominal complainant N10, 000 and pleaded for time to pay the rest.

The Judge, Murtala Nasir, admitted the defendant to N100, 000 bail, and one reliable surety with valid means of identification and adjourned the case until Dec. 3 for judgment.

He, however, ordered the defendant to pay the balance on or before the adjourned date.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the case was first reported on Nov. 15, 2021.