Businesswoman docked for allegedly spreading velvet beans in colleague’s shop

A businesswoman, Taiwo Bakare, 57 has been docked in an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan, for allegedly spreading velvet beans (Werepe) inside her collegue’s shop.

The accused is charged with conduct likely to cause breach of peace.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Sikiru Ibrahim, told the court that Bakare allegedly committed the offence between January 21 and February 12, at Odo Ona Elewe area, Ibadan.

Ibrahim alleged that Bakare conducted herself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by spreading the velvet beans inside Bose Agboola’s shop with the intent to harm her.

Ibrahim also alleged that the defendant on February 17, at about 7. 45 a.m, at Challenge Roundabout, Ibadan, jumped out of the car while being taken to court and tore the charge sheet.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 249(d) of the Criminal laws of Oyo State, 2000.

Any person who, in any public place, conducts himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of the peace, shall be deemed idle and disorderly persons and may be arrested without warrant, and are guilty of a simple offence and liable to imprisonment for one month.

The defendant however pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, T. B Oyekanmi, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two reliable sureties.

She adjourned the case until March 27 for hearing.