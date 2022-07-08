Businesswoman docked for allegedly obtaining N30m on false pretence

A 43-year-old businesswoman, Odunayo Adebayo, on Friday appeared in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State for allegedly obtaining a loan of N30 million on false pretence.

The businesswoman, a resident at 9, Aradagun Street, Badagry, Lagos, obtained a loan to repay within six months.

Adebayo is being tried on two-count charges bordering on false pretence and stealing.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, ASP Raji Akeem, told the court that the offences were committed on September 1, 2021 at Magbon area of Badagry, Lagos.

Akeem said that the complainant, Shola Olabintan, assisted the defendant in securing a short term loan of N30 million, which was to be paid with interest within six months.

The prosecutor also alleged that the defendant issued a dud cheque to Olabintan.

“The defendant thereafter disappeared, and all efforts to locate her failed,” he claimed.

Akeem, however, said Adebayo was later tracked down through her mobile phone, and she was arrested.

The offences, according to the prosecutor, contravened sections 1, 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, B. O Osunsanmi, granted the defendant bail of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Osunsanmi adjourned the case until July 27, 2022 for further mention.