Businesswoman docked for allegedly defrauding a company of N4m

A 37-year-old businesswoman, Favour Enokela, was on Thursday docked in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly defrauding a company of N4 million.

Enokela, who resides in the Ilupeju area of Lagos, is charged with obtaining false pretences and theft.

She pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Rapheal Donny, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Feb. 21 at 23A Afolabi Lesi St., Ilupeju, Lagos.

Donny said that the defendant collected N4 million worth of ”Environ Health Drink” from Clarion Medicals Ltd. with an agreement to pay the money after selling the products but failed to do so.

He said that all efforts made by the company to get the money or recover the drinks from the defendant failed.

Donny said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, O. A Odubayo, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Odubayo adjourned the case until April 26 for mention.