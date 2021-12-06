Businesswoman, 47, docked for biting neighbour

A 47-year-old businesswoman, Margaret Nwachukwu, who allegedly bit her neighbour’s hand, has appeared before an Ojo Magistrates’ court in Lagos State.

Nwachukwu is standing trial on a two-count charge of assault and unlawful seizure of property.

She was arraigned on Monday before the Magistrate, Ademola Adesanya, but pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, ASP Simeon Uche, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Dec. 2 .

Uche said that the defendant and the complainant, Obinna Erin, engaged in a fight following a misunderstanding.

According to him, the defendant intimidated and assaulted the complainant by biting his right hand.

He said that Nwachukwu also seized a sewing machine and an Android phone belonging to the complainant, without cause.

The alleged offences contravene the provisions of Sections 173 and 340 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The court granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.

The case has been adjourned until Feb. 11, 2022 for mention.