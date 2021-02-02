A 24-year-old businesswoman, Kehinde Kolapo, on Tuesday appeared before a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Gwagwalada, FCT, over alleged criminal conspiracy.

The Police charged Kolapo of Tunga-maje, Gwagwalada, Abuja with two counts of criminal conspiracy and theft.

The Prosecutor, Dabo Yakubu, told the court that the matter was reported at the police station by Olaitan Oluwadare of Phase 2, Gwagwalada, Abuja on Jan. 15.

Yakubu said the defendant conspired with one Bukky now at large and stole the complainant’s two Automated Teller Machine card, 200 dollars and N5,000 cash.

He said the offences contravened the provisions of sections 97 and 287 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

Chief Magistrate Aliyu Shafa admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Shafa said the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

He also ordered the surety to provide valid means of identification to the satisfaction of the court and adjourned the case until March 3 for hearing.