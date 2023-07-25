Businessman prays court to recover N90,000 from ex-fiancee

828 828

A businessman, Malam Sani Zakari on Tuesday prayed to a Shari’a court in Kaduna to order his former fiancee, Binta Usman to return his N90,000.

The complainant told the court that he had given Usman N30,000 as dowry, N40,000 to buy clothes and had spent N20,000 for her feeding.

“In spite of the fact that she was a divorcee, I wanted to marry her. But one of her admirers at that time entered an agreement with me on paying him the money he spent on her before I can marry her.

“She also raised the issue of conducting medical tests before the wedding which I kicked against. I am now married to another woman and I do not want to marry her,” he said.

On her part, the defendant said: ”I am aware of N50,000 and not the N90,000 the complainant is claiming.

”He gave me N30,000 as dowry and N20,000 for clothing. I still want to marry him if he’s ready. All I am asking for is a medical test”, she said.

The judge Malam Anass Khalifa asked if the complainant was still interested in marrying Usman.

The judge said that since the defendant was not the one who refused the marriage proposal then she can only pay what she can afford.

“You promised her marriage, gave her dowry and now you have backed out and married another woman?That is deceit and Islam frowns at it”,he said.

He ordered an official from the non custodial, Nigerian Correctional Service to talk to the parties and see how much the defendant can pay.

The officer reported to court that Usman had promised to refund only the N30,000 dowry and would pay in three instalments which the judge okayed.