The Police command in Ekiti, on Thursday, confirmed the killing of a young businessman, Olanrewaju Oladapo by unknown gunmen.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Sunday Abutu, confirmed that Oladapo was killed at Dallimore area of Ado Ekiti, the state capital on Wednesday night.

“Yes, we are aware of the incident, the victim was reportedly shot dead by unknown gunmen while returning home from his shop at about 9:45pm yesterday (Wednesday).

” His body has since been evacuated and deposited in the mortuary.

” I can assure you we will get to the root of the matter as preliminary investigation is ongoing for possible arrest of the culprits”, Abutuu said.

Some residents in the area told the News Agency of Nigeria that the late Oladapo, who was in his 30s, sold recharge cards and provisions at Dallimore area of the city.

“We are deeply saddened by the incident and we call on the security agents to fish out the perpetrators,” a resident who did not want his name published said.