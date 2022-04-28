Businessman jailed three months for stealing iron rods

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Jos, Plateau State on Thursday sentenced 25-year-old businessman, Bilal Musa, to three months imprisonment for stealing 50 pieces of 50mm iron rods.

The judge, Simi Drenkat, sentenced Musa following a guilty plea.

She, however, gave him an option of N3,000 fine.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Monday Dabit, told the court that the case was reported on January 17 at the Anglo-Jos Police Station by an official of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

The prosecutor said that the convict stole the iron rods from the Kuru livestock farm.

The prosecutor said that the offence is punishable under Section 305 of the Plateau Penal Code Law.