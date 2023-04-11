Businessman jailed seven years for causing grievous hurt

An Area Court in Jos on Tuesday sentenced Ismail Suleiman, 22, to seven years imprisonment for criminal intimidation and causing grievous hurt on Lawal Abdullahi.

The Judge, Thomas Ajitse, sentenced Suleiman after he pleaded guilty to the offence.

Abdullahi , however, gave the convict an option of N100,000 fine or two years imprisonment for criminal intimidation and a fine of N 100,000 or five years imprisonment for causing hurt.

Earlier, the police prosecutor, Insp Monday Dabit, told the court that the case was reported on Feb. 10, by Yusuf Adam and Lawal Abdullahi at the Nassarawa Gwong police station, Jos.

Dabit said that the complainants said the convict used cutlass and knife to chase them while threatening to kill them.

He said the complainants said in the process, the accused person injured Abdullahi on his tummy and destroyed a tricycle.

Dabit said that during police investigation, the suspect confessed to have committed the crime.

The police prosecutor said the offence contravened the Plateau State Penal Code Law of Northern Nigeria.