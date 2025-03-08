Businessman jailed over visa fraud in Lagos

A Lagos State Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja has convicted and sentenced Dennis Adeniran Adetoye, a businessman, to one year imprisonment for visa fraud.

The businessman was jailed following his arraignment by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission.

The defendant was arrested at the British Deputy High Commission’s office in Lagos after presenting forged documents, including an invitation letter from Clarivate Analytics, dated April 20, 2018, an introduction letter from the same company dated May 16, 2018, and a falsified Diamond Bank Plc statement of account.

Investigations by the Commission revealed that Adetoye had falsely claimed to be the regional business lead for Clarivate Analytics and that the company would sponsor his trip to London, United Kingdom, in an attempt to fast-track the procurement of a UK visa.

He was subsequently arraigned before Justice R. A. Oshodi at Court 48, Roseline Omotosho Court House, Ikeja on a two-count charge of receipt of property obtained using an act constituting a felony, knowing the same to have been so obtained.

The charges were filed under Section 13 and were punishable under Section 68 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

Upon his arraignment on March 4, 2025, Adetoye pleaded guilty to all counts.

He was immediately remanded in Kirikiri Maximum Prison, pending sentencing.

During the sentencing proceedings on March 5, 2025, the defence counsel, J. O. Momoh, pleaded for leniency, arguing that the defendant was a first-time offender who had turned a new leaf and had since ventured into a decent textile business.

Justice Oshodi, in his judgment, convicted Adetoye and sentenced him to one year imprisonment on each count in lieu of a fine of N1 million for all counts.

The court also ordered him to undertake an affidavit of good conduct, pledging never to engage in any criminal or corrupt activities again.

Furthermore, his biometric details will be registered in the offender’s database maintained by the Lagos State Judiciary.

The conviction, in this case prosecuted by three ICPC counsels: Yvonne William Mbata, Roseline Okoro, and Oluwayemisi Pereira, reinforces the Commission’s commitment to tackling corruption and fraudulent activities in the country, especially in matters relating to the falsification of documents for visa applications.

END.

