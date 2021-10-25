Businessman jailed one year imprisonment for trespass

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Gwagwalada, Federal Capital Territory, on Monday sentenced a businessman, Itoro Ezekiel, to one year imprisonment for trespass.

The police charged Ezekiel, who lives in new Kutunku Gwagwalada, FCT, with criminal trespass, wrongful confinement and theft.

The Chief Magistrate, Aliyu Shafa, sentenced the convict after the court found him guilty of criminal trespass.

Shafa gave the convict an option of N30,000 fine.

He warned the convict to desist from crimes and be of good behaviour.

Ezekiel had pleaded not guilty when he was arraigned in 2019.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Sunday Iyakwo, told the court that the complainant, Queen Samuel of Better Life Street new Kutunku Gwagwalada, FCT, reported the matter at the police station on February 7, 2019.

Iyakwo said that Ezekiel criminally trespassed into the complainant’s house and stole her LG plasma television valued N150,000, and LG home theater valued at N80,000.

Others include carpet valued at N29,000, set of cushion chairs valued at N80,000, three boxes containing clothes valued at N300,000, kitchen set and gas cooker valued at N200,000.

He said that the defendant also locked the complainant’s door and denied her access to her room.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 342, 255 and 286 of the Penal Code.