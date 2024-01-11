Businessman jailed nine months for cheating, criminal breach of trust

ADei-dei Grade I Area Court on Thursday sentenced a 23-year-old businessman, Umar Ismail to nine months imprisonment for cheating and criminal breach of trust.

Ismail, who was convicted and sentenced after pleading guilty to the offences, begged the court for leniency.

The Judge, Saminu Suleiman gave him an option to pay a fine of N30, 000 and ordered him to pay the complainant, Deborah Adams, N86,120 compensation.

He, however, warned him to desist from committing crimes and be of good behaviour.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Juliana Atinko told the court that the complainant reported the matter at Dutse Alhaji Police Station on January 5.

Atinko said that the complainant entrusted Ismail with N50,000 for a provisions business venture and after a while gave him goods worth N100,000 for the business in November 2023.

She further said the complainant travelled for Christmas holiday and when she returned, she discovered that Ismail converted the N86,120 to his personal use.

The offence, she said, contravened the provisions of sections 312 and 322 of the Penal Code.