Businessman jailed five years for assaulting police officer

An Upper Area Court in Jos, Plateau State on Monday sentenced a businessman, Prosper Dala, to five years imprisonment for hitting a police officer in the nose.

Delivering judgment, the judge, Daniel Damulak, sentenced Dala after her pleaded guilty to resisting arrest and assault.

Damulak however gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N150,000.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Inspector Ibrahim Gokwat, told the court that on December 19, 2021, the convict attacked Inspector Ode Isiah while on patrol in Gura Topp in Jos South LGA.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 241 and 135 of the Plateau Penal Code Law.