A 45-year-old businessman, Shakirudeen Sulaimon, on Wednesday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly assaulting and threatening to bath his wife with acid.

Sulaimon, who resides at Shokunbi area of Mushin, Lagos, is facing two counts of threat to life and assault, offences he denied committing.

The prosecutor, Insp. Emmanuel Ajayi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Jan.12 at his residence.

Ajayi said that the defendant beat up his wife, Adebimpe and threatened to kill her over an issue they had.

“The defendant always threatens to kill the complainant if he sees her talk with any man.

“He also threatened to disfigure her with acid,’ the prosecutor said.

Ajayi said the complainant, who feared that the defendant may one day carry out his threats, reported the case to the police.

He said the offences contravened Sections 56 and 172 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that both sections prescribe one year imprisonment for threatening violence and assault.

The Magistrate, O. Odusanya, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Odusanya said that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until February 18.