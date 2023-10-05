Businessman in court for allegedly shielding an offender

A 32-year-old businessman, Saidu Sani, on Thursday appeared at a Kado Grade 1 Area Court Abuja, for allegedly shielding an offender.

Sani of Tudun Masira, Karmajiji, Abuja was charged with shielding an offender.

The Prosecution Counsel, Stanley Nwafoaku, told the court that one Daniel Abraham of Angwan Rogo, Abuja reported the matter at Life Camp police station on September 26 at about 11:30a.m.

Nwafoaku alleged that on September 24, the complainant traced one Musa to the defendant’s provision shop to collect his tricycle seized by Musa for owing him N5,500.

He said the defendant prevented the complainant from taking the tricycle and pleaded with him to return the following day to settle the matter amicably.

The Prosecution Counsel said that when the complainant returned the next day, the defendant was unable to produce either Musa or the tricycle which was worth N550, 000.

He alleged that during police investigation, all effort made to trace Musa and recover the tricycle proved abortive.

The prosecution counsel said the offence contravened Section 167 of the Penal Code.

The defendant however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Area Court Judge, Mohammed Wakili, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N400, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Wakili ordered that the defendant must provide a reliable surety, who must reside within the jurisdiction of the court.

He added that the surety must provide a BVN print out, two recent passport photographs and a valid identification card, which must be verified by the court registrar.

The judge adjourned the case until November 2 for hearing.