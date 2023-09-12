Businessman in court for allegedly obtaining a Toyota jeep on false pretence

A 46- year-old man, Morgan Ngwuche, has been arraigned at an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly obtaining a Toyota Highlander jeep, valued at N4.9 million on false pretence.

The defendant, a business man, who resides at Mushin, Lagos is being tried for conspiracy, obtaining by false pretence and stealing.

The prosecutor, ASP Evenlyn Ehieniua told the court that the offences were committed on Jan. 26, 2021 at Ladipo, Mushin, Lagos.

He said that the defendant obtained a Toyota Highlander jeep, valued at N4.9million from one Charles Okafor on pretence of helping him to sell the vehicle.

Ehieniua said that after selling the vehicle, all efforts made to collect the money failed.

The offences according to the prosecutor contravened sections 287, 313 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State,2015.

The defendant however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, M. A Adegbaye granted N1million bail to the defendant with two sureties in like sum.

Adegbaye adjourned the case until Sept. 20 for mention.