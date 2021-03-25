A businessman, Fenshna Store, on Thursday appeared in a Wuse Zone Six Magistrates’ Court, Abuja, for alleged trespass.

The police charged Store with criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, cheating and criminal trespass.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Peter Ejike, told the court that the complainant, Jude Eze reported the matter to the office of the AIG, Zone 7 Abuja, through a written petition on Nov. 26, 2020.

Ejike alleged that the complainant bought a two-bedroom property situate at Birni-Kebbi Street, Garki, Abuja from the defendant.

He further alleged that money and necessary documents were exchanged and the complainant took possession of the property.

The prosecutor said that however, after sometime, the defendant and others now at large, started to criminally trespass into the property and causing breach of peace within the environment.

Ejike said the offence contravened the provisions of section 96, 321 and 322 and 342 of the Penal Code.

Magistrate Ahmed Ndajiwo admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 with one surety in like sum.

Ndajiwo ordered that the surety must be a responsible citizen, who also resided within the court’s jurisdiction.

The magistrate adjourned the case until May 4, for hearing.