Businessman hailed for refunding money mistakenly paid to his account

A Kano State-based businessman, Farin Bene, has been hailed by a Lagos State-based entrepreneur, Olupelumi Ekundayo, for refunding a lump sum of money mistakenly sent to his account.

According to the CEO and Co-Founder of Revocube Media, Bene runs a store located at 23, Titi Yansomogal, Dala Local Government Area of Kano State.

Ekundayo, also a creative entrepreneur, media consultant and storyteller based in Lagos State, wrote on LinkedIn: “About 3 weeks ago, I stopped by a popular superstore in Lagos to buy a few essentials. At the checkout counter, I realised I’d forgotten my card and decided to make a transfer instead.

“Somehow, I missed 2 digits from the store’s account number and transferred the payment to another account. It was a substantial amount. The moment I realised my mistake, embarrassment washed over me. I could feel the eyes of other customers, probably wondering if this was some scam or joke.

“But here’s where the story takes an unexpected turn.

“I quickly checked my transaction receipt and saw the recipient’s name: a provision store in Kano. Hurriedly, I searched Google and found the business listed on Google My Business with a phone number. My heart raced as I dialled.

“A calm voice answered. I explained my mistake. The man listened patiently and said he hadn’t received any payment yet. When I called back later to follow up (just to be sure he hadn’t blocked me🙂), he picked up again, no blocking, no avoidance.

“That evening, I sent him a message explaining the situation in detail.

“The next morning, he reached out and confirmed he had received the payment. Almost immediately, he transferred the exact amount back to my account.

“His name is Farin Bene, and he runs a provision store in Kano.

“In a world where we’re constantly bombarded with negative news, where trust feels like a luxury we can’t afford, this stranger reminded me of something profound: there are still good people among us. Right here in Nigeria. People who choose integrity over opportunity, honesty over easy money.

“To everyone in Kano reading this: if you need provisions, please patronise Farin Bene. Let him know that goodness gets recognised, that integrity matters, and that there are people who see and appreciate character.”

