Businessman faces N5m iron rod theft charge

A 42-year-old man, Okwudili Orji, who allegedly obtained N5m worth of iron rods under false pretences, Monday appeared before a Sabo-Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Orji, whose address was not given, is standing trial on a two-count charge of obtaining by false pretences and stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, SP Thomas Nurudeen, told the court that Orji committed the offences sometime in September 2022, at Buknor Junction, Ejigbo, Lagos State.

Nurudeen alleged that Orji fraudulently obtained the iron rods from the complainant, Uzoma Patrick, on the pretext of paying for them on an agreed date.

He said that Orji failed to pay the money as agreed.

The alleged offences contravene Sections 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Obtaining under false pretences is punishable with 15 years’ imprisonment under Section 314 of the law while Section 287 provides for three years’ imprisonment for stealing.

The Chief Magistrate, Peter Nwaka, granted Orji bail in the sum of one million Naira with two sureties in like sum.

He directed that the sureties must show evidence of three years’ tax payment to Lagos State Government and have their addresses verified by the court.

Nwaka adjourned the case until August 28 for mention.