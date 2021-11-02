Businessman faces N18 million fraud charge

A businessman, Peters Moradeyo, was on Monday docked at a Lagos High Court sitting in Tafawa Balewa Square for allegedly obtaining the sum of N18 million under false pretext.

Moradeyo, the defendant, alongside his company, Digital Plus, is facing a two-count charge of fraud and stealing.

The charges were preferred against him by the Federal Government.

The prosecutor, A. A. Nzeribe, told the court that the defendant committed the alleged offence sometime in April 2017 in Lagos.

He alleged that the defendant fraudulently obtained the sum of N18 million from the complainant, one Godwin Gbenro, under the pretext of helping him to invest the money in Bitcoin.

Nzeribe told the court that the defendant instead allegedly converted the money to his own use.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravene Sections 1 (1) (a), 1 (3) and Section 383(1) of the Criminal Code of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The defence counsel, A. K. Ishola, who informed the court that though he had filed an application for bail, urged the Judge to allow his client to continue to enjoy the bail earlier granted him by the Magistrates’ Court.

Ishola, who told the court that the defendant was hypertensive, prayed the court not to remand him.

“I urge your lordship not to remand the defendant so he can perfect the bail conditions within seven days as he already has two people who can stand as sureties,” he said.

Justice Modupe Nicol-Clay acquiesced to the defence counsel’s request, granted his client bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Nicol-Clay made an order to the effect that one of the sureties must be the defendant’s blood relation, while the other must be a property owner in Lagos.

The judge further ordered that the sureties must have either their National Identity cards or voter’s card verified by the court’s registrar.

She adjourned the case until January 27, 2022.