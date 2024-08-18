Businessman excretes 88 wraps of cocaine + Video

A Vietnam-bound businessman, Paul Okwuy Mbadugha, has been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The 54-year-old businessman was arrested by NDLEA operatives after he tested positive to ingestion of cocaine.

Mbadugha was intercepted at the boarding gate of the Abuja airport on August 12, 2024 during the outward clearance of Qatar Airways flight QR 1432 to Hanoi, Vietnam via Doha.

After four days under excretion observation, Mbadugha excreted a total of 88 wraps of the illicit drug with a gross weight of 1.710 kilograms.

In his statement, he claimed he is a Lagos State-based businessman and was given the cocaine pellets to swallow by a friend at Isolo area of the state for onward delivery in Vietnam for a fee of $2,000.

