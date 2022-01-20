Businessman drags wife to court for marrying another man

A 58-year-old businessman, Ahmad Abdullahi, on Thursday dragged his wife, Fatima Sa’idu, 43, before a Kano Sharia Court for marrying another man.

Abdullahi, who resides in Kwanar Jaba Quarters, Nasarawa Local Government Area, said he legally married her in 2001.

He said in the petition: “After some months I traveled to Togo for a business deal which kept me away for 21 years.

“When I returned, I learnt that my wife has remarried Sa’idu Giyade and has given birth to two children.

“I also fell ill within that period and could not come back home.”

On her part, Sa’idu said that she waited for Abdullahi for 16 years.

She said: I did not receive any word from him.

“In 2015, I reported Ahmad’s father, Abubakar, to a Shari’a Court sitting in Sabon Gari, Kano for the marriage to be dissolved since his son has abandoned me.

“His father pronounced the divorce on behalf of his son.

“I remarried in 2017 to Giyade and we are blessed with two kids.”

After listening to both sides, the presiding judge, Dr. Bello Khalid, ordered the parties to present witnesses in court on February 16.