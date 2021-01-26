A businessman, Abdulkadir Oyeleke, on Tuesday dragged his brother-in-law, Malam Sani before a Sharia Court sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State, seeking recovery of N69,000.

Oyeleke told the court that in January 2020, Sani’s wife, who was his older sister, visited him in his shop and saw some ready-made brocade-designed clothes and told him that her husband was interested.

“When Sani came, he selected four sets for N10,000 each. He picked two others, which cost N4, 000 each and bought one deodorant.

”This is three months now. He has not paid me the money he is owing. He also begged me to lend him N20, 000 and I did.

”Sani has stopped picking my calls or replying my messages. I am praying the court to order Sani to pay me back my money”, Oyeleke said.

The defendant, Sani, a printer who resides within Kaduna metropolis, denied going to Oyeleke’s shop.

”My wife brought the clothes and forced me to patronise her brother,” Sani said.

Sani also denied owing Oyeleke N20, 000.

After listening to the parties, the judge, Murtala Nasir ordered the complainant to produce witnesses to testify that the defendant promised to pay him any money for the clothes.

Nasir adjourned the case until Jan. 28 for continuation.