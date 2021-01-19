A Zone Six Chief Magistrates’ Court in Wuse, Abuja on Tuesday admitted a businessman, Owolabi Akeem, to bail in the sum N2 million for alleged land grabbing.

The police charged Akeem with conspiracy, mischief and criminal trespass.

Magistrate Aminu Eri also ordered that the defendant provides two sureties in like sum.

Eri adjourned the case until February 11 for hearing.

Earlier, the prosecutor counsel, ASP Peter Ejike, told the court that Dr. Anebi Lawrence, the complainant, sometime between 2005 and 2006 bought two adjoining plots of land located at Kubwa, Abuja.

The prosecutor further alleged that the defendant and two others, currently at large, destroyed the fence, trespassed into the said land and sold it.

The offence, Ejike said, contravened the provisions of sections 97, 328 and 348 of the Penal Code Law.

The defendant pleaded not guilty.