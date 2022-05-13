Businessman docked over alleged N1.29m fraud

A 38-year-old businessman, Dozie Ogbonna, 38, has been arraigned before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly defrauding a man of N1.295m.

Ogbonna, is facing a five-count charge of conspiracy, fraud, stealing, forgery and issuance of dud cheque.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Lucky Ihieme, Friday told the court that the accused person committed the offences with some persons still at large on December 18, 2019 at Idumota, Lagos State.

Ihieme alleged that Ogbonna fraudulently obtained the amount from the complainant, Chizoba Igwe, on the ground that he would help him purchase some cables, zoom blue copper, from China.

The prosecutor said that the accused knew that the representation was false.

“Ogbonna forged a false two proforma invoice documents of GUANGZHOU LIDA Electronic Company Limited, China, believing it to be genuine and induced the complainant.

”When the complainant confirmed that the invoice was fake and forged, he then knew that the defendant did not purchase the items, but converted the money to his personal use.

“When the complainant started demanding for the money, the defendant issued a cheque of N200, 000 that was dishonoured due to lack of funds at the bank,” the prosecutor said.

“The case was reported to the police and the defendant was arrested.

Ihieme alleged that the offences contravened Sections 411, 314, 287, 322(1) and 321(b) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 287 stipulates three years’ imprisonment for stealing, while Section 314 prescribes 15 years’ jail term for obtaining money under false pretences.

The Magistrate, O.A. Layinka, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties.

Layinka said the sureties must be gainfully employed and have evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until June 6 for mention.