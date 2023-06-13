Businessman docked for allegedly swindling friend

A businessman, Idris Adam, 22, was on Tuesday docked in a Sharia Court in Kano State for allegedly swindling a friend of N308, 000.

Adam, who lives at Hausawa Quarters, Kano, is charged with criminal breach of trust and cheating.

The defendant, however, pleaded guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Abdullahi Wada, told the court that the complainant, Nasiru Zubairu who resides in Hausawa Quarters Kano, reported the matter at Gwale Police Station, Kano on June 8.

Wada told the court that the complainant gave the defendant N308, 000 to buy bags of beans for him.

He said that the defendant collected the money and dishonestly converted it for his personal use.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 202 and 206 of the Penal Code.

The Judge, Malam Umar Lawal-Abubakar, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N20, 000 with one reliable surety, who must be a blood relation.

Lawal-Abubakar adjourned the case until June 27, for summary trial.