Businessman docked for allegedly stealing clothes, electronics

A 20-year-old businessman, Rilwanu Sa’idu, was on Wednesday docked in an Upper Area Court Gwagwalada, FCT for allegedly stealing electronics.

The police charged Sa’idu who resides in Giri, Abuja with criminal conspiracy, criminal trespass, house breaking and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Abdullahi Tanko told the court that the complainant, Ahmed Sefiya of Giri village Gwagwalada, Abuja reported the matter at the Gwagwalada police station on Sept. 28.

Tanko said that the defendant and two others now at large, trespassed into the complainant’s compound and broke into her neighbour’s room who traveled out of Abuja and stole a GOt.v decoder, a DVD player, three pots and clothes.

He said that the items were later recovered from the defendant.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 96, 342, 346 and 286 of the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Malam Sani Umar, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum whom must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

Umar said that the address of the surety must be verified by the court staff and must provide two recent passport photograph.

He ordered that the surety must provide photocopy of valid means of identification and if the defendant fails to meet the bail conditions he should be remanded in Nigerian Correctional Centre in Suleja.

He adjourned the case until Nov. 23 for hearing.