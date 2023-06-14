Businessman docked for allegedly sending fake payment alerts

A businessman, Abdullahi Bello, was on Wednesday docked in a Sharia Court sitting in Kano for allegedly sending fake payment alert.

The defendant who lives in Rano town, Kano is charged with cheating and theft.

He however, pleaded guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Abdullahi Wada, told the court that the complainant, Shuaibu Ahmed who also resides in Rijiyar Zaki Quarters, reported the matter at the Fagge Police Station, Kano, on June 9.

Wada said the defendant went to Ahmed’s shop at Kwari market in Kano city where he bought nine yards of material worth N24,000.

He said the defendant collected the complainant’s account number and sent him a fake alert.

The Judge, Malam Umar Lawal-Abubakar, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N20, 000 with one surety or be remanded in correctional centre.