Businessman docked for allegedly obtaining N4.6m car on false pretence

A 30-year-old man, Kazeem Adigun was on Wednesday arraigned before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly obtaining a car valued, ₦4.6million under false pretence.

The defendant, a business man who resides at 30 Church Avenue, Meiran, Abule Egba road, Lagos is tried for obtaining by false pretense and stealing.

The prosecutor, Insp. Funmi Akinleye told the court that the offences were committed on Feb. 22, 2022 at Agege, Lagos.

Akinleye said that the defendant approached the complainant, Saka Atolagbe, who wanted to sell a Lexus car valued, N5million.

Akinleye said that after negotiating, they agreed on N4.6milllion and the defendant paid N3million and took the car away.

The prosecutor said that the defendant promised to pay the balance of N1.6million two weeks from the time he took the car.

“All efforts by the complainant to collect his money failed ,” she said.

The offence according to the prosecutor contravened Sections 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, O. O Fajana admitted the defendant to bail of N300, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Fajana adjourned the case until Jan. 30 for mention.